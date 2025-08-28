Rajesh Keshav Health Update - Still in ICU

Malayalam actor and television anchor Rajesh Keshav, fondly known as RK, is showing encouraging signs of recovery after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a live event in Kochi. The 47-year-old collapsed at a hotel while hosting a programme. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty and successfully resuscitated him.

RK remains in the Intensive Care Unit under a team of specialists. His condition remains serious but doctors have noted gradual improvements. His blood pressure has stabilised and the doses of supporting medications are being scaled down. Hospital staff are closely monitoring his neurological response and other vital functions with cautious optimism.

Known for electrifying the stage with his energy and warmth, RK continues to receive an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues. Updates have come from filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, who appealed for prayers and shared that even minor responses are being seen as hopeful signs.

Rajesh Keshav has had a celebrated career in Malayalam television and cinema. He has hosted numerous popular shows and interviewed A-list stars, and acted in films like "Beautiful," "Trivandrum Lodge," and "Thattum Purath Achuthan." His sudden health crisis has deeply affected the community in Kerala, bringing grief and hope in equal measure.

As the medical team guides him through this critical phase, fans across the state are praying for his swift recovery and look forward to seeing their beloved RK back on feet.