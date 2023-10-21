Pooja Murthy Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Pooja Murthy elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is all set to witness seventh elimination in the house.

According to sources, Pooja Murthy is said to have been eliminated from the show.

However, this piece of news hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Pooja Murthy’s elimination will be telecast on Sunday’s episode.

There are rumors doing the rounds that Shivaji might leave the house due to health issues.



If you are a fan of Shivaji, we have good news that Shivaji is safe from elimination. He is not leaving the house anytime soon.

