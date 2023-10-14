Meet The Winner, Runner Up Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale updates: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 grand finale shall be held tonight. People are betting big time on who would win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. There is going to be a tough battle between the two top contestants, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

KKK13 winner

If the buzz is to be believed on social media, Dino Jamesh will emerge as the winner of the show. Aishwarya Sharma will be the first runner-up. Hang on. It is just a speculation on Twitter. From these two, one will lift the trophy. To know the real winner of KKK13, one must watch the finale episode of the show.

KKK13 Prize money

The prize money for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner will be a whopping amount of Rs 30 lakh. This time, the prize money is higher than that of the previous season, as the last two seasons' title winners, Arjun Bijlani and Tushar Kalia, respectively, won Rs 20 lakh only.

Who do you think will win KKK13? Let us know. Stay tuned for more Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 updates.