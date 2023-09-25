Meet The First Contestant Of Bigg Boss Kannada 10

Bigg Boss Kannada is gearing up for a new season. Yes, Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 will be getting launched on October 10, 2023. For the first time in the history of the reality show, a dog will participate.

We are talking about the dog that acted in Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie. Yes, it will be participating in the show. 777 Charlie is the first confirmed contestant and Bigg Boss's loyal viewers are pretty excited about the news. It remains to be seen how long the pet will be staying in the house.

The show's organizers may also set up some tasks for the pet. It will be interesting to watch out how humans would be competing with the animal.

The remaining contestants are Somanna Machimada, Namrata Gowda, Roopa Rayappa, Varsha Kaveri, Bindu Gowda, Rekha, Vedavasyasa, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rajesg Dhruva, among others.

