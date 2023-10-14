Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Winner Prediction

KKK13 winner: Director Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is coming to an end with tonight's episode. The show has been aired for the past three months. Several contestants have been eliminated from the show.

KKK13 top 5 finalists

Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur are the confirmed five finalists of KKK13. The show lovers are predicting the winner of the season to be none other than Dino James.

Several tweets are being made in favour of Dino James in anticipation. He is the frontrunner and most deserving contestant to be the winner of the show. Will Dino James win or not?

The winner's prize money is Rs 30 lakhs this time. Who hits the jackpot is left to be seen.

Who do you think will clinch the title of KKK13?

Stay tuned for more updates.