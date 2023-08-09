Jiya Shankar To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar's journey in the house might come to an end. She has been nominated for last week's elimination in the Bigg Boss house along with other strong contestants, namely, Elvish and Manisha Rani.

Jiya Shankar has a decent fan following compared to Elvish and Manisha.

Bigg Boss viewers love Abhishek and Jiya's chemistry in the house. Abhishek's fans are voting for Jiya because she is in the danger zone. Probably, Jiya will have to leave the house tonight or during this weekend's episode if Bigg Boss saves Manisha.

Jiya's elimination is confirmed for this week.

Talking about the show, Abhishek won a ticket to the finale. The other contestants who are in the house for the finale are Abhishek, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt. The biggest battle is going to be between Abhishek and Elvish. It is left to be seen who will win the Bigg Boss OTT 2.