Here’s Why Abhishek Malhan Might Not Be Seen In Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukralnsaan has been trending on social media. It's a known fact that Abhishek Malhan is one of the strong contestants in the house. He earned his own fan following for his antics in the house. Bigg Boss viewers are pretty confident that Abhishek Malhan will win Bigg Boss OTT 2. He might be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The show is only for six contestants whoever wins will get a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 17. It is being speculated on social media that Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhruve might be seen in Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek Malhan might not accept the offer even though he is invited, it is learnt. In this context, Abhishek Malhan might not be seen, we aren’t sure about it. Before jumping to conclusion, let’s wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

