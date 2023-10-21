Gaurish Akki Or Sangeetha Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 10?

BBK10 elimination: Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 is heading for the second-week elimination.

Bhagya Shree, Tanisha Kuppanda, Tukali Santhosh, Karthik Mahesh, Sangeetha Sringer and Gaurish Akki have been nominated for second week elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 10. E

veryone is safe from the nominated contestants' list except Sangeetha Sringeri and Gaurish Akki.

The show buffs are eagerly waiting to know who will be getting evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 10 next.

There are 50-50 chances for Sangeetha Sringeri and Gaurish Akki to face axe this weekend. Let's wait and watch who will bid goodbye to the show.

