Double Eviction: Jad Hadid Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is hogging all the limelight since its launch. The housemates of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have been making the show interesting with their fights. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are- Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid.

BB OTT double elimination

Bigg Boss makers are planning for double elimination in the house. Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid are said to have been eliminated from the show. According to reports, Jad Hadid has been eliminated from the show as he failed to garner enough votes from the viewers.

Jad Hadid Elimination

Jad Hadid's elimination is all set to take place in tomorrow's episode.