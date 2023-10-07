Double Elimination In BBT7

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has been trending on social media. The show organizers are planning to upgrade the show with new contestants. Yes, what you read is right. Usually, we see a single wild card entry into the house.

The show makers are creating history in Bigg Boss Telugu by bringing up five new contestants and wild card entries. Ambati Arjun, Anjali Pavan, Jabardasth Karthik, Pooja Murthy and Bhole Shavali are expected to enter the house with this weekend episode.

So far, there have been four evictions in the Bigg Boss house right from Kiran Rathore to Rathika's elimination. Another five new contestants are going to participate in the house.

Double elimination in telugu bigg boss 7

The total strength of the housemates will be 17.

Probably, the show makers could be planning for a double eviction in the Bigg Boss house. If there is a double eviction in the house, Teja and Priyanka are going to get evicted from the show. If not, Tasty Teja might bid goodbye to the show.

It is left to be seen who is going to get eliminated from the show.