Bigg Boss Telugu Seventh Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is in its seventh week. The nominated contestants for the seventh week are - Shivaji, Prashanth, Yawar, Amardeep, Priyanka, Gautham Krishna, Tasty Teja and Shobha Shetty.

Bigg Boss Telugu voting results

According to some reports, Gautham Krishna, Tasty Teja and Shobha Shetty are in the danger zone in unofficial polls. The nominated contestants' position is getting altered by the day.

It is hard to predict who would bid goodbye to the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Re-Entry

The show organizers are planning for some re-entries into the house. The contestants who were eliminated (such as Kiran Rathore, Rathika and Nayani) will get another chance to make a re-entry into the house. So far, there is no clarity on who will be entering the house.