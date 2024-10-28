Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gautham and yashmi's Heated Argument

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi and Gautam Get into a Heated Argument

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 saw a heated argument between Yashmi and Gautam. The two contestants, who have been at odds with each other for a while now, got into a verbal spat over a trivial issue.

It all started when Yashmi was discussing her nomination strategy with the other contestants. Gautam, who was sitting nearby, interrupted her and started arguing with her. Yashmi, who was already frustrated with Gautam's behavior, lost her cool and started shouting at him.

The argument escalated to the point where Gautam and Yashmi started using abusive language against each other. The other contestants tried to intervene and calm them down, but it seemed like nothing could stop them from fighting.

The argument finally ended when Bigg Boss intervened and warned the contestants to behave themselves. However, the tension between Yashmi and Gautam was palpable, and it seemed like the argument was far from over.

Vishnupriya is the New Captain

In other news, Vishnupriya was chosen as the new captain of the house. The contestants were asked to vote for their favorite contestant, and Vishnupriya emerged as the winner.

However, the twist in the tale was that the wild card contestants, who had entered the house recently, were given the power to choose the captain. And to everyone's surprise, they chose Vishnupriya as the captain.

Nomination List

The nomination list for this week has been revealed, and it includes Yashmi, Gautam, Nayani Pavani, Hariteja, and Tej. The contestants are already starting to strategize and form alliances to save themselves from elimination.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics of the house change in the coming days. Will Yashmi and Gautam be able to put their differences aside and work together, or will their argument escalate into something bigger? Only time will tell.