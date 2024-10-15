Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gautam Breaks Down, Prithvi Targets Prerana, and Killer Girls Take Charge

The seventh week of nominations in Bigg Boss 8 Telugu has commenced, and tensions are running high in the house. This week, the Killer Girls, Hariteja and Prerana, were given the power to finalize the nominations.

Nominations Begin

The nominations started with Rohini targeting Gautam for throwing away his mic during an argument. Gautam retaliated, stating that Avinash's comedy was bullying him. Avinash took offense and apologized for his actions.

Next, Nikhil nominated Teja for not being active enough, while Gangavva nominated Prithvi for not interacting with her and not performing well in the hotel task.

Prithvi's Aggression

Prithvi's aggressive behavior towards Preerana sparked a heated argument. The Killer Girls' nominations added to the tension, as they strategically secured their positions in the game.

Further Nominations

The nominations continued with:

Yashmi targeting Teja for lack of involvement in household chores.

Manikanta nominating Nikhil, questioning his leadership skills.

Avinash nominating Manikanta, expressing frustration with his inconsistent behavior.

Gautam nominating Vishnupriya, accusing her of being untrustworthy.

Dramatic Consequences

The episode concluded with Prithvi's aggressive behavior leaving the housemates stunned and Yashmi breaking down in tears. The nominations have set the stage for a dramatic week ahead.

Nominated Contestants:

1. Gautam

2. Teja

3. Prithvi

4. Nikhil

5. Manikanta

6. Vishnupriya

Stay tuned for the next episode to find out what's in store for the contestants.