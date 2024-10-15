Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Avinash and Prithvi Engage in Heated Argument

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Avinash and Prithvi got into a heated argument. The controversy began when Prithvi made a comment about Avinash's wife during the nomination task. This did not sit well with Avinash, who took offense to Prithvi's remark.

Avinash and Prithvi's Verbal Spat

The argument escalated, with Avinash warning Prithvi not to bring up personal issues. However, Prithvi continued to provoke Avinash, asking why he had come to Bigg Boss if he couldn't handle the game. Avinash retorted, questioning Prithvi's contributions to the show.

Gangavva Reference Sparks Tension

When Avinash mentioned that Gangavva had made a similar point the previous week, Prithvi snapped, asking Avinash why he was bringing up Gangavva's name. Avinash responded, "This is your culture; you've come to Bigg Boss, learn to adapt."

Tejas Enters the Fray

Meanwhile, Tejas took a dig at the OG's group, stating that they were targeting him. He warned them to focus on their own game rather than trying to take him down.

Nominations and Revenge

In the nomination task, Vishnupriya targeted Nayani Pavani, while Prithvi nominated Avinash. The episode ended with tensions running high, setting the stage for an intense week ahead.