Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Fourth Week's Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has entered its fourth week. More than a dozen contestants continue to entertain the viewers. Last night, singer Damini was eliminated from the house after it was discovered that she had secured the least number of votes.

BBT7 New nominated contestants' list is out

The nomination process has begun in the House. It has been a heated nomination process involving all the housemates. The nominated contestants for the fourth week are - Gautham, Yawar, Subhasree, Teja, Rathika and Priyanka.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below.