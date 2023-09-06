Bigg Boss Telugu 7 First Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has been receiving a decent response from the viewers. Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 might also become a flop due to the weak contestants. There are no popular celebrities in the house except Karthika Deepam fame Shobha Shetty, and actor Shivaji.

For those who are unversed, Gautham, Rathika, Shakeela, Pallavi Prashanth, Shobha, Kiram, Yatar, and Damini have been nominated for this week's elimination.

All the nominated contestants are safe except Yawar and Damini. One of these two would face the axe during the first week of elimination of BBT7.

Who do you think will get eliminated during the first-week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

