Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contestants List With Instagram Profiles

It's officially confirmed Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is all set to get started soon. Yes, the show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Telugu will be aired on Star Maa. They have unveiled the promo for the new season already.

Everything you think you know about Bigg Boss is about to be revolutionized! Are you ready for this season, with your most favorite @iamnagarjuna ?! Confused? Excited? Stay tuned to find out more about #BiggBossTelugu7 pic.twitter.com/tvlpNtD1qt — Starmaa (@StarMaa) July 18, 2023

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 start date

Bigg Boss fans are pretty happy that the new season, which will soon be back on the small screens. The show's buffs are desperately waiting to know who all are going to participate in the show.

We have heard that Bigg Boss show organizers are holding talks with celebrities and television actresses. They are planning to rope in some big names to make the new season a hit. If you may recall, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 was a huge disaster. The makers are planning not to repeat the same mistake.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants' photos

According to reports, ETV Prabhakar, Sagar of Mogali Rekhulu, Singer Mohana Bogaraju, Amardeep and Tejaswini Gowda (couple), Bullet Bhaskar and Sai Ronak are probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. They are likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Take a look at their Instagram profiles: