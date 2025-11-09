Bigg Boss Telugu: 3 Famous Self-Evictions That Shocked Fans Amid Ramu’s Exit

The Bigg Boss Telugu house is known for its drama, high emotions, and unpredictable twists but every once in a while, a contestant decides to write their own ending. Self-evictions, though rare, have left a lasting mark on the show’s history. The latest to take this route is Telangana folk singer Ramu Rathod, whose emotional decision to leave the house mid-season has reignited discussions about the mental and emotional challenges contestants face inside the Bigg Boss bubble.

Ramu Rathod’s exit came as a shock to both fans and housemates. Known for his simplicity and grounded nature, Ramu had entered the house with optimism and charm. However, over the past few weeks, viewers noticed a visible change in his demeanor, from enthusiastic participation in tasks to moments of quiet isolation.

On the latest weekend episode, Ramu revealed to host Nagarjuna Akkineni that he was finding it increasingly difficult to continue. Citing homesickness and emotional fatigue, the singer said he felt mentally drained and wanted to return home. Despite efforts from the host and fellow contestants to change his mind, Ramu remained firm and made a dignified exit, earning immense respect from the audience.

His departure adds to a short but memorable list of contestants who have voluntarily exited the Bigg Boss Telugu house in previous seasons. The first-ever self-eviction came from Sampoornesh Babu in Season 1.

The actor, known for his comic persona, broke down emotionally within days of entering the house and requested Bigg Boss to let him go. His decision set a precedent, proving that the pressures of confinement and constant scrutiny could affect even the most spirited participants.

In Season 4, the beloved Gangavva, a YouTube personality and grandmother figure to many, also chose to leave the show mid-way. Her warmth and humor had made her a fan favorite, but she cited health concerns and discomfort with the long hours of camera exposure as reasons for bowing out gracefully.

Later, in Season 8, contestant Manikanta followed the same path, voluntarily walking out despite being safe from elimination. He admitted that the environment had become emotionally taxing and that he wanted to prioritize his peace of mind.

Now, with Ramu Rathod joining this list, Bigg Boss Telugu once again shows that endurance inside the house isn’t just about surviving tasks or avoiding nominations. It’s a test of emotional balance, resilience, and mental well-being. For contestants like Ramu, Gangavva, and Sampoornesh Babu, walking out wasn’t defeat. It was a reminder that sometimes, knowing when to step away is the bravest choice of all.