bigg boss telugu 10th week nominated contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has kept the audience engaged throughout, as the contestants have constantly engaged everyone. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned in making the current season interesting, but this has been of no use, as the show's TRP ratings are not so impressive. Shobha Shetty, Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Amardeep, Arjun and Pallavi Prashanth are giving great content to the viewers.

BB Telugu 7 10th week nominations

Gautham, Bhola, Sivaji, Amardeep, Arjun, Pallavi Prashanth and Prince Yawar are all set to get nominated for elimination in the 10th week. As per our unconfirmed sources, all these contestants have been nominated.

