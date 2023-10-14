Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Maya Eliminated?

BB Tamil second week elimination: Actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 7. The shooting for the weekend episode is underway. The show organisers are gearing up for the second week elimination in the season.

BB Tamil elimination update

Poornima, Maya, Akshaya are in danger this week. It is being speculated on social media that Maya will get eliminated from the show. Some of her fans are requesting the show makers to announce no elimination, as they want their favourite contestant Maya to stay in the house for longer.

Probably, the makers could eliminate Maya. If not, they will skip the elimination part this weekend.

The last contestant who was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is Ananya.

Keep watching this space for Bigg Boss Tamil 7 updates.