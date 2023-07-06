Bigg Boss OTT 2 Opening Voting Trends 

Are you a Bigg Boss fan? Are you following "Bigg Boss OTT 2" on Jio Cinema? Then, we have some news for you all.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Voting Results

For those who joined late to the story, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhruve, Cyrus Broacha and Falak Naaz have been nominated for third-week elimination in Bigg Boss OTT house.

If you look at the voting trends of nominated contestants Manisha Rani is leading with the highest votes, she is very much safe for this week. Yes, Manisha Rani won’t be leaving the house.

On the other hand, Cyrus Broacha and Falak Naaz are in the least position, the host Salman Khan might show an exit door to them. Well, Certainly, we are not so sure as anything could happen because it is Bigg Boss.

Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Let us know in the comments section below. Keep following Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.