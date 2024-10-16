Bigg Boss Hindi 18: Rajat Dalal Threatens Vivian Dsena in Heated Argument

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal Threatens Vivian Dsena in Heated Argument

Day 8 of Bigg Boss Season 18 witnessed a dramatic showdown between contestants Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena. A seemingly innocuous request to use the bathroom escalated into a fierce verbal spat, with Rajat threatening to break Vivian's hand.

Bathroom Dispute Sparks Tension

The incident began when Chahat Pandey asked to use the bathroom, which Vivian initially denied. However, Rajat allowed Chahat to use the facility, disregarding Vivian's rules. This decision infuriated Vivian, leading to a heated confrontation.

Rajat Stands Firm, Vivian Lashes Out

Rajat justified his actions, stating that Chahat needed to answer nature's call and he couldn't stop her. Vivian retorted, questioning Rajat's authority and control. The argument intensified as Rajat warned Vivian not to point fingers at him, emphasizing mutual respect.

Rajat's Fiery Retort

"I'll break your hand and put it in your pocket," Rajat declared. "You're not my father, so don't tell me what to do. I'm not your junior artist. I don't know who Vivian Dsena is. You may be significant in your own home, but not in front of me."

Nomination Task Unfolds

The episode also featured the first nomination task, adding to the tension within the Bigg Boss house.

