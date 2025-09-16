Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 2 Elimination: Mask Man Harish in Real Danger?

Week two of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is shaping up to be make or break for Mask Man Harish. What began as a strong entry after Agnipariksha, with Harish seen as a favourite among the commoners, has slowly shifted. Recent promos and house dynamics suggest he may be walking toward elimination, possibly this week.

Harish has been visibly angry and increasingly isolated in the house. Tasks that require teamwork or shared responsibility have exposed rifts between him and other contestants. His early fights with Immanuel and Rithu Chowdary sparked tension, but the clash with Thanuja Puttaswamy during the nominations round turned many eyes.

In that confrontation, Harish refused to back down even when many others tried to moderate. He came across as abrasive to some, defensive to others, perhaps even unreasonably so. Multiple outlets report that housemates are losing patience with him, especially during group tasks and chores where he demands clarity or calls out perceived unfairness.

Nomination previews show Harish is almost certainly in the danger zone this week. Articles listing who might be nominated mention his name among the ones most likely to get votes from other contestants. The fact that he has few strong alliances working in his favour, coupled with decreasing public favor according to social media chatter, suggests this might be the week.

If Harish goes, it will likely be because of two factors. First, his behaviour: the fights, the emotional outbursts, the sense among others that he is not playing well with the group. Second, his isolation: he is not viewed as many allies’ priority, which in Bigg Boss often means other contestants will pick him to toss into nominations. Viewers tend to vote out contestants who appear difficult or in conflict, unless they provide entertainment with likable traits too.

That said, Bigg Boss tends to surprise. Harish also has screen time in abundance, and viewers often react unexpectedly when someone seen as trouble becomes entertaining. If the showrunners shift moments in his favour, or if he shows vulnerability, that could save him. But on current trajectory, Mask Man Harish looks to be under threat this week more than most.

#BiggBossTelugu9 Mask man #Harish - "Sympathy & Victim card play cheyodu" -- annam thinakunda undadam sympathy card kaada? -- kutra CHESI na character

a$$a$$ination chesthunaru ani yedavadam VICTIM card kaada? #BiggBossTelugu9 @iamnagarjuna#BBK12pic.twitter.com/OVeTSm8FgJ — Vishu (@bengaluruboy8) September 16, 2025

If the mask man #Harish continues to not eat proper food or if he fails to become captain in today's tasks it is for sure he will be eliminated from #BiggBossTelugu9 this weekend.

I doubt if the voting lines would be even open after today's episode. Let's see. — Vishu (@bengaluruboy8) September 16, 2025

I think Mask Man #Harish

Chapter close Bigg Boss 9 Telugu #BiggBoss9Telugu #BiggBossTelugu9Promo — Dhananjaya (@DHANUNJ80248766) September 16, 2025