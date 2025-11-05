Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: ‘Tigress’ Rithu Chowdary Turns Kitten in Horror Task!

In every season of Bigg Boss Telugu, horror-themed tasks have been a staple, and Season 9 is no different. The latest promo released by the makers shows contestants taking part in a spooky challenge that quickly turned into one of the funniest moments of the season.

Among all the participants, two contestants stole the spotlight - Rithu Chowdary and Thanuja Puttaswamy. While Rithu brought in her usual energy and confidence, Thanuja reportedly went on to win the task with her calm approach and composure inside the eerie setup.

Before entering the haunted space, Rithu boldly declared herself a “Tigress,” ready to face any ghost that might cross her path. Fellow contestant Sanjana was quick to warn her, saying that the challenge was not as easy as it looked. However, the real twist came once Rithu stepped inside the horror zone.

Within moments, the self-proclaimed Tigress was seen trembling and pleading for the ghost to stop scaring her. At one point, she almost started negotiating with the imaginary spirit, saying it could leave if it promised not to frighten her further. The clip, filled with jump scares, loud reactions, and Rithu’s dramatic expressions, instantly became a fan favorite online.

Once she finally completed the task, Rithu came out wearing a wide, mischievous grin that looked more terrifying than the ghost itself, sending the entire house into laughter. Viewers have already dubbed it one of the most entertaining moments of the season so far, turning what was meant to be a scary challenge into pure comedy gold.

While Thanuja walked away as the winner of the horror task, Rithu’s antics undoubtedly stole the show. Fans have flooded social media with memes and funny reactions, calling it “the funniest horror moment in Bigg Boss Telugu history.”

With such hilarious episodes continuing to air, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is proving once again that fear and fun go hand in hand in the most unpredictable ways inside the house.