Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Sanjjana Galrani Set to be Evicted Amid Supreme Court Twist?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has served its most unexpected moment yet, sending actor Sanjjana Galrani to the secret room in a surprise mid-week elimination. Housemates voted her out in what many fans call a shocking move, especially since Sanjjana has been among the season’s most talked-about contestants. The secret room twist has left viewers guessing whether she will return stronger or if this marks the end of her journey.

The drama takes a bigger turn outside the Bigg Boss house. Sanjjana, a familiar name in Kannada and Telugu cinema, was one of the celebrities investigated in the 2021 drug bust that rocked the Kannada film industry. Back then, she spent almost two months in jail and was listed as the 14th accused in the case. The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings in March 2024, providing her with much-needed relief and allowing her to refocus on her career.

Now the same case has resurfaced. The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s decision to drop charges. The Apex Court has asked Sanjjana Galrani to respond to the matter and offer an explanation. This unexpected legal development has suddenly put her back in national headlines.

Inside the Bigg Boss fandom, speculation is intense. Some believe her removal from the main house could be linked to the Supreme Court’s fresh directive, with producers possibly anticipating legal proceedings. Others think the makers might use the secret room to build drama and give Sanjjana a sensational re-entry later.

Social media has erupted with support, with fans trending hashtags demanding her return and calling the move unfair. Many feel she was emerging as a strong, resilient player who had managed to rebuild her image after past controversies.

Whether this mid-week exit is a temporary twist or an exit forced by real-life legal battles remains unclear. One thing is certain: Sanjjana Galrani has become the center of attention, and Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has turned even more unpredictable with this headline-grabbing twist.