Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Rumors: Shrasti Verma Eliminated, Nagarjuna Blasts Immanuel?

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu are already generating buzz with reports of major developments inside the house. If the rumors are to be believed, Shrasti Verma has been eliminated from the competition, becoming the first contestant to leave this season.

Shrasti’s exit does not come as a complete surprise to many viewers. Throughout the first week, she was criticized for staying under the radar and not making a strong impact in tasks or house dynamics. With limited visibility and contribution, her elimination seemed increasingly likely, and now it appears that Nagarjuna himself has shown her the way out of the Bigg Boss house.

Alongside the elimination, attention is also turning to host Nagarjuna’s reported weekend interactions with the contestants. According to speculation, Nagarjuna did not hold back while addressing behavior inside the house. He is said to have criticized Immanuel, Harita Harish (popularly known as MaskMan), and Manish, pointing out their actions and attitude in the first week. Such strong words from the host have often served as turning points in previous seasons, giving contestants a wake up call to rethink their strategies.

On the other hand, not all housemates faced criticism. Reports suggest that Sanjjana Galrani and Srija received praise from Nagarjuna for the way they have conducted themselves in the house so far. Their involvement, presence in the tasks, and balanced approach seem to have impressed both the host and the audience.

With Shrasti’s elimination and Nagarjuna’s tough words, this weekend promises to bring heightened drama and fresh energy to the show. Fans are already debating how the dynamics will shift in the coming weeks and which contestants will rise to the occasion. One thing is certain, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is off to an eventful start and the housemates have been put on notice that the game has truly begun.