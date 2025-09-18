Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Rithu Chowdary and Pawan’s Romance Sparks Buzz in the House

There’s a romantic subplot brewing in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, and it revolves around contestant Rithu Chowdary. Fans are already buzzing over her interactions with fellow contestant Pawan (also known as “Demon Pavan”), and the chemistry between them has become a major conversation point in just the early days of the show.

Pawan has shown visible interest in Rithu from the start, often making flirtatious remarks and trying to get her attention. In a recent live episode, he dramatically called out his affection and interest in her, making statements that have raised eyebrows among both housemates and viewers. Meanwhile, Rithu has not shied away from mildly flirtatious banter or playful responses, which fans interpret as encouragement. This has added spice to the show beyond the usual nominations and tasks.

What makes this love track more interesting is Rithu’s personal background. She was previously married to Chimakurthi Srikanth, but the marriage ended in divorce. She kept that part of her life mostly private before entering the Bigg Boss house. Her willingness to engage in romantic moments now is seen by viewers as a departure from her public restraint. She also has a strong fan following thanks to her acting and social media presence, and her interactions now in the house are being watched closely.

Audiences are split. Some appreciate Rithu’s openness and believe that this love track gives depth to her personality beyond the scripted drama. Others question if it is strategic showmanship, a way to stay relevant in a reality show where romance often drives screen time. Either way, the Rithu-Pawan track is giving the season one of its early standout storylines.

As the show progresses, this romance angle could go several ways. It could blossom into something more serious, or it could clash with other relationships and house dynamics. There could be jealousy, confrontation, or even emotional fallout. For now though, the Rithu and Pawan exchanges are delivering on what the audience looks forward to in Bigg Boss: emotional moments, conflict, and unpredictable turns.