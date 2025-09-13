Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Promo: Nagarajuna Calls Out Sanjjana Galrani's Captaincy, Protects Flora Saini!

The weekend promo of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has already set social media abuzz, thanks to host Nagarjuna’s fiery presence. In the latest glimpse shared by the makers, Nagarjuna is seen taking contestants to task, and the clip has left viewers debating over who is in his line of fire and who has his support.

According to the promo, Nagarjuna appears to have some harsh words directed at Sanjjana Galrani. While the context will only be revealed in the full episode, his tone suggests that he was unimpressed with her performance and attitude in the first week. This marks a surprising turn, since Sanjjana was earlier praised by sections of the audience for her visibility and energy in the house.

Fans now wonder whether the host is holding her accountable for overstepping in certain situations or simply reminding her to be more focused on the game.

At the same time, Nagarjuna is also seen in the promo protecting Flora Saini, who has been at the center of elimination rumors. Flora was widely speculated to be the weakest link this week, with criticism over her reserved nature and inability to shine in tasks. But Nagarjuna’s comments in the promo seem to offer her a shield, which has sparked fresh debate. Is Flora being given another chance to prove herself, or is Nagarjuna subtly guiding her to step up her game in the coming weeks?

This development has already created a split among fans. Supporters of Flora believe she deserves the chance to bounce back, while others argue that Sanjjana is being unfairly singled out despite being more active in the house. The promo has also intensified speculation around Shrasti Verma’s reported elimination, leaving the audience eager to see how the weekend episode unfolds.

With emotions running high, the latest promo ensures that Bigg Boss 9 Telugu continues to dominate conversations. Nagarjuna’s mix of stern criticism and timely support could shift the dynamics inside the house, setting up an eventful week ahead.