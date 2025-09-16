Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Meet Thanuja Puttaswamy, the Fan Favourite of the Season!

Thanuja Puttaswamy, also known to television audiences as Thanuja Gowda, is emerging as the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Already familiar to fans for her roles in serials like Mudda Mandaram and Mounaragam, her entry into the house generated excitement and she has more than lived up to the expectations. From the very first week her presence has been noticed for its calm confidence and steady composure, qualities that make her stand out in a season dominated by dramatic confrontations.

Everything You Need to Know About Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Contestant Thanuja Puttaswamy

One of the main reasons for her popularity is her ability to maintain balance. Thanuja speaks up when the moment demands but she does not go overboard or lose her temper for unnecessary reasons. During nominations and tasks she defends her position clearly and firmly but avoids slipping into aggression. This approach has struck a chord with audiences, who have taken to social media to praise her maturity. Voting trends also show she has been consistently among the frontrunners, which underlines her strong connection with the public.

Her background as a television actress adds another layer to her appeal. Already known to viewers, she came into the house with a loyal fan base. But in the Bigg Boss setting, she is showing a more authentic, unfiltered version of herself, which adds to the curiosity. People who watched her in serials are now seeing how she handles stress, competition and conflict in real time. She has proven that she can keep her composure even when provoked, which separates her from contestants who rely on drama alone.

The format of this season, with commoners and celebrities mixed together, has also given Thanuja more chances to shine. In tasks, conversations and nominations, she comes across as thoughtful and self-aware, willing to take responsibility for her actions. This has built a reputation of trustworthiness that viewers seem to appreciate.

As the season progresses, Thanuja Puttaswamy’s calm but firm approach may continue to win her support. She has managed to be strategic without being abrasive and confident without being domineering. For now she is the clear fan favourite and many believe she has what it takes to go all the way.