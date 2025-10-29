Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Bharani Ignores Divya, Warns Thanuja Over Past Mistakes!

In a dramatic twist on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, evicted contestants have returned to the house this week to influence the nomination process. Among them, Bharani and Srija took centre stage, stepping back into the house, each wielding the power to nominate a current contestant and to assign nomination power to another.

The atmosphere flipped the moment Bharani entered the house. Emotional reunions followed immediately: Divya ran to hug him and tears were visible as they embraced. Thanuja also admitted she had missed him, adding a charged backdrop to the strategic play about to unfold.

Once inside, Bharani moved swiftly with both heart and fire. He criticised Sanjana for body-shaming behaviour and warned her against such actions in the house. He then handed her a nomination knife as a gesture of formal nomination. Divya had been expecting the next move: she hoped Bharani would give the second knife to her, but to everyone’s surprise he bypassed her and instead handed it to Nikhil. A stunned Divya turned visibly upset.

Before exiting the house, Bharani offered pointed advice to Thanuja, cautioning her against hyper-focusing on bonding with others instead of playing the game. He suggested that her emotional investment was holding her back strategically. When it came to Divya, Bharani left with little personal acknowledgement, deepening the sting of his earlier snub. It was clear that Divya took the moment to heart and the lack of recognition felt like a blow.

This week’s turn of events has combined raw emotion with shifting alliances and strategic power plays. The return of Bharani and Srija has stirred old connections and fresh conflicts, making it clear that in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, every move now carries more weight than ever.