Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s Secret Girlfriend Is Malti Chahar? Fans In Utter Shock!

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has taken a dramatic turn as rumours swirl about Amaal Mallik and wildcard entrant Malti Chahar’s relationship. Fans were already buzzing at Amaal’s frequent references to a “secret girlfriend” entering the house, and now Malti’s latest comments have added fuel to the fire.

In a recent promo, Amaal confronted Malti, telling her, “Malti ji, mandli bitha ke phir humari baatein kar rahi ho?” (“Malti ji, you’re sitting with your gang and talking about me again?”). Tanya Mittal, another contestant, intervened with: “Ek baar mila hai, paanch minute ke liye bas” (“They met only once, for five minutes”). Malti, however, challenged that narrative on live camera.

She retorted, “Bhai, 4 gaane sunaye usne mujhe milke, 5 minute?” (“Brother, he sang four songs for me when we met, just five minutes?”). She then added, “Mere papa tak ko pata hai ki hum kab mile kya nahin hai” (“Even my father knows when we met and when we didn’t”).

Malti’s revelations left housemates and viewers stunned. Social media went into overdrive with clips of the exchange, dissecting whether Amaal and Malti’s so-called “five-minute meeting” was merely a casual acquaintance or something deeper.

Viewers are wondering if this is the moment the @Amanya (#Amaal + Tanya) chemistry gets overshadowed by a real outside connection. Amaal had earlier admitted to harbouring one-sided feelings for someone outside the house and insisted that his girlfriend trusted him fully, but the identity of that person has never been confirmed.

The tension is not just gossip—inside the Bigg Boss house alliances and dynamics shift rapidly, and such revelations can change everything. Will Malti’s comments force Amaal to clarify the truth? Can the producers turn this into a game-changing narrative? One thing is clear: the house and the audience are watching closely.

One recent tweet summed up the mood:

“Malti exposed Amaal’s five-minute story. Now #BiggBoss19 game has a new twist!”

As the episodes roll out, all eyes will be on whether the alleged past connection between Amaal and Malti is confirmed or denied. For now, this secret-keeping and subtle confrontation has become one of the season’s biggest talking points.