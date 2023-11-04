BBK10 Week 4 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 has been grabbing the headlines. It has been a few weeks since Bigg Boss Kannada 10 went on air. The fights among the housemates have been pretty interesting. With each passing day, a new drama will unfold in the house.

This week's nominated contestants are: Karthik Mahesh, Tanisha, Varthur Santosh, Vinay Gowda, and Snehit. They are safe from elimination. The other nominated contestants are Rakshak, Siri and Michael, who are also in the danger zone.

Mostly, Michael might goodbye to the show. Will Michale leave the house or not? Take your guesses!

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Latest Voting Trends

Kannada Bigg Boss 10 has been garnering a decent viewership from the show buffs. Currently, the show is heading into the fourth week