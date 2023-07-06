BB OTT 2: Manisha Rani Is Insecure Of Jiya Shankar: Here’s What We Know 

Manisha Rani has emerged as one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. For sure, Manisha Rani will make it to the top finalist, but, whether will she win or not is yet to be known.

Manisha Rani and Abhishek have become good friends in the house. According to the buzz on social media, Manisha Rani is feeling insecure about Jiya Shankar.

If you are asking how and why then let me tell you all that Manisha Rani is bitching about Jiya whenever she is having a conversation with Abhishek Malhan.

Netizens are slamming Manisha Rani for being jealous of Jiya Shankar. Is Manisha Rani really feeling insecure about Jiya Shankar or not god knows.

Which pair do you like the most, Manisha-Abhishek or Jiya Shankar Abhishek?

