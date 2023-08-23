90's Top Actor Set To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu is returning to the small screen with a brand new season. The show organizers have finalized 18 contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 7. As far as we know, most of the celebs have been selected from among Youtube and Instagram influencers. The confirmed participants are new to the audience.

A 90s-era top actor is all set to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Any wild guesses? Actor Abbas is all set to participate. It is not officially confirmed by the actor, though.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will start premiering on Star Maa on September 7, 2023. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the new season. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.