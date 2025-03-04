Turkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Ankara, March 4 (IANS) Turkiye condemned Israel's recent decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to ongoing ceasefire efforts.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the move as a deliberate act of collective punishment against the Palestinian people and a blatant violation of international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkiye also warned that such actions could jeopardise diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. "This decision undermines the chances of peace and prolongs the suffering of innocent civilians," the ministry stated.

Turkiye urged the international community to take immediate action to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid. "It is imperative that Israel fulfills its obligations and allows humanitarian assistance to reach those in need," the statement said.

Israel has blocked humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip since early Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the measure was taken to pressure Hamas into accepting a new proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has warned of severe consequences following the Israeli move.

In a press statement, the agency's media advisor, Adnan Abu Hasna, said that the shutdown would exacerbate "the tragedy and immense suffering" endured by Gaza's more than two million residents over 15 months of war.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.