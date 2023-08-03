Turkish president urges Putin to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative

Ankara, Aug 3 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkey's presidency said in a statement.

During a phone call with Putin on Wednesday, Erdogan stressed the importance of the initiative, which he identified as a "bridge of peace," saying its long-term shutdown "will not benefit anyone" and the low-income countries in need of grain will suffer the most.

The prices of cereals, which decreased by 23 per cent during the implementation period of the grain deal, have increased by 15 per cent in the last two weeks, the Turkish President noted.

The two leaders agreed on the visit of Putin to Turkey soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports, was brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022 and expired last month after Russia's withdrawal.

