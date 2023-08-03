Canadian PM Trudeau separates from wife Sophie Gregoire

Toronto, Aug 3 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 51, and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, have ended their 18-year-old marriage.

The two have been married since May 2005. The couple have three children -- Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, nine, and Ella-Grace, 14.

In a statement on Instagram, Trudeau said, "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

The couple said, "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, "They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward."

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

