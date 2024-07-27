Turkish airstrikes destroy 25 Kurdish militant targets in Iraq

Ankara, July 27 (IANS) Turkish forces launched airstrikes in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, destroying 25 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the country's defence ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the airstrikes were aimed at thwarting attacks against Turkish security forces and ensuring the country's border security, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, it added that the targets, including caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and other facilities, were used by the PKK in the Gara, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq.

According to the statement, a significant number of militants were "neutralised" in this operation.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralise" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

The Turkish security forces often conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region holding hideouts and bases of PKK militants, from where they carry out attacks against Turkey.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

