Turkey to support Syria's transition process: Erdogan

Ankara, Dec 20 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country would support Syria's transition process, and contribute to the country's recovery and stability.

"We are supporting the Syrian people in managing the transition process smoothly, without any setbacks along the way," the state-run TRT broadcaster quoted Erdogan as saying.

"Drafting a constitution is one critical step in rebuilding the state," Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from Cairo, where he attended the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organisation for Economic Cooperation.

"For this, we have initiated communication with key figures in Syria's new administration."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Syria soon to discuss creating a "collaborative framework" for Syria's future, he said, adding, "If Syria establishes a truly stable structure with this new formation, in my view, it will hold a very strong position in the Islamic world."

He noted that Turkey and Syria would collaborate on multiple sectors, including defence, education, and energy, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Currently, Syria is facing serious challenges in energy, but we aim to resolve these issues swiftly," Erdogan said.

With years of conflict devastating Syria's infrastructure and cities, Erdogan underscored the importance of reconstruction. "To mend the wounds, it is essential to rebuild cities and create sustainable livelihoods," he said, pointing to plans for new housing, energy facilities, and initiatives in agriculture and livestock as priorities.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had accused Turkish troops and allied factions of escalating attacks near Syria's border city of Kobani.

The SDF said in a statement that Turkish forces and their "mercenaries" launched a full-scale assault Wednesday on the southern outskirts of Kobani, specifically near the Tishreen Dam area.

The group added its fighters repelled the attackers by nightfall, but Turkish drones and artillery continued to strike various parts of Kobani. In addition, Turkish military reinforcements, including tanks and armoured vehicles, were said to be massing along Syria's northern border.

The SDF emphasised its support for recent US-led de-escalation efforts and the positive stance adopted at the Aqaba meeting, which was held on December 14 with a focus on efforts to halt combat operations in Syria.

The militia, however, called on the global community to take a "clearer and firmer" position against Turkish escalation, urging Arab states and concerned nations to denounce what it termed "an ongoing campaign to seize Syrian territory."

"We do not seek further conflict, but we will not hesitate to defend our people and our land," the militia warned, Xinhua news agency reported.

The SDF also encouraged residents in Kobani to arm themselves and form a united front against any invasion attempts.

"Every village and corner of Kobani can become a fortress of resistance," it said, warning there would be no "picnic" for any invading force.

Ankara has long viewed the SDF group with suspicion due to its links to Kurdish militants inside Turkey.

