Turkey summons Danish ambassador over burning of Quran, Turkish flag

Ankara, April 15 (IANS) Turkey's Foreign Ministry has summoned Denmark's ambassador Danny Annan over the burning of the Muslim holy book of the Quran and a Turkish flag at a public demonstration in Denmark's capital Copenhagen.

"It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression," the Ministry said on Friday in a statement, noting the act was allowed despite Turkey's warnings.

Turkish media reported that an anti-Muslim group called 'Patriots Go Live' burned a copy of the Quran and a Turkish flag in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen earlier in the day. Similar attacks took place in front of the embassy on March 24 and 31.

The Ministry said such acts are condemned by all Muslims in the world, urging Denmark to prevent such provocations and take deterrent precautions, Xinhua news agency reported.

It informed the Danish envoy that Turkey will continue efforts on multilateral platforms against similar anti-Islam attacks and hate crimes.

