Turkey, Egypt to work closely on issues of Syria, Libya: Turkish FM

Ankara, April 14 (IANS) Turkey and Egypt will work closely on regional issues, particularly on Libya and Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We want to fill the new page we opened with Egypt with joint projects and success stories," Cavusoglu added on Thursday at a joint press conference with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Bringing about permanent peace and stability in Syria are important to both Turkey and Egypt, the Turkish Foreign Minister said, adding the two countries have agreed to work closely and exchange views in this regard.

According to Cavusoglu, the two ministers also discussed plans to hold a summit between the Presidents of the two countries and mutually appoint ambassadors, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will inform you of a joint statement in the coming period for raising the relations to the ambassador level. Until then, we will continue to take some steps," he noted.

For his part, Shoukry said Egypt is willing to develop bilateral relations with Turkey, because the two countries were connected by "a historical past" and the people from both countries will benefit from the rapprochement of Ankara and Cairo.

The Egyptian Minister also added that Egypt and Turkey have a common understanding regarding Libya.

"We agree on the establishment of a government that will reflect the will of the people and preserve Libya's territorial integrity," he said.

Ankara and Cairo will also coordinate on the Palestinian cause, he added.

Shoukry's visit to Ankara is part of the joint efforts of Turkey and Egypt to improve their bilateral relations following a decade of political tensions and diplomatic rifts.

Their ties had turned sour since late 2013, when the two countries expelled each other's ambassadors after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in July of that year and his Turkey-backed Muslim Brotherhood group was outlawed.

The two countries also sparred over a range of other issues, including the war in Libya, where they backed rival sides, and maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The symbolic handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in November 2022, on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, accelerated normalisation efforts between the two countries.

After the deadly earthquakes jolted southeastern Turkey in early February, Sisi quickly extended his condolences to Erdogan over the phone and sent relief materials to the quake-hit zones in Turkey.

Cavusoglu visited Cairo and held talks with Shoukry in March. It was the first meeting between the two countries' top diplomats in 11 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.