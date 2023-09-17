Turkey carries out airstrikes against PKK targets in Iraq

Ankara, Sep 17 (IANS) The Turkish military carried out two airstrikes against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The air operations, conducted on Wednesday and Friday, targeted PKK hideouts in the Gara region, destroying a total of 31 targets, and "neutralising" senior group members, according to a statement from the Ministry released on Saturday.

The targets included caves, shelters, and caches used by the PKK members, the Ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralised" in their statements to imply the "terrorists" in question surrendered or were killed or captured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Turkish security forces often conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region holding hideouts and bases of PKK militants, from where they carry out attacks against Turkey.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

