Turkey: 5 killed, 60 injured in natural gas explosion

Istanbul, July 1 (IANS) A natural gas explosion in Turkiye's western province of Izmir killed five people and injured at least 60 others.

According to state-run TRT broadcaster, the explosion occurred at 2:43 p.m. local time (1143 GMT) on Sunday at a business on the ground floor of a building in Torbali district.

At least 10 of the injured are in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban told TRT that the explosion damaged 11 buildings in the vicinity.

"As a precautionary measure, the gas supply has been cut off, and the area is being evacuated. Our security forces have taken necessary actions," Elban said.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X that an investigation has been launched into the explosion, with the coordination of two public prosecutors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.