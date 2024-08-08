Tunisian President sacks Prime Minister

Tunis, Aug 8 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, the President's office said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Saied appointed Social Affairs Minister Kamel Maddouri as the new Prime Minister, the statement said, without giving a reason for the dismissal.

Hachani was named Tunisia's Prime Minister in August last year.

