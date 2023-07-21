Tunisian PM, Saudi finance minister meet on ties

Tunis, July 21 (IANS) Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane met with the visiting Saudi Arabian Finance Minister in Tunis on bilateral ties, the Tunisian government said.

During the meeting with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan at the government headquarters, the two officials highlighted good relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia and the two countries' willingness to enhance cooperation in various fields, according to a government statement on Thursday.

Bouden and her guest also expressed satisfaction with the frequent exchange of visits between senior officials of the two countries, said the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

They also expressed the desire to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in financial sector and renewable energy, as well as to boost investment in human capital.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.