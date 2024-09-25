Tunisian PM announces efforts toward sustainable energy model

Tunis, Sep 25 (IANS) Tunisian Prime Minister Kamel Madouri announced that the country is developing a new energy policy to reduce its energy deficit and transition to a sustainable model.

Madouri made the remarks on Tuesday at the opening of the Mediterranean Decarbonisation Forum in Tunisia, Xinhua news agency reported.

He outlined goals to reduce energy consumption by 30 per cent and increase renewable energy integration to 35 per cent by 2030, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to the Tunisian Prime Minister, the policy aims to diversify energy production sources, optimise consumption, and enhance the energy infrastructure.

The Tunisian government will promote private investments in renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen, and create incentives for emerging businesses, said Madouri.

The two-day Mediterranean Decarbonisation Forum, themed 'Towards a Carbon-Neutral Mediterranean', attracted nearly 2,000 participants, including 150 experts and 50 exhibitors.

