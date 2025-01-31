Tunisia expresses deep concern over escalation in Congo

Tunis, Jan 31 (IANS) Tunisia is closely monitoring the recent escalation of hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with great concern, according to a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Extending its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Tunisia warned that this serious development threatens ongoing peace efforts in the DRC and poses a risk to the security and stability of the wider region.

In the statement, Tunisia called for the protection of the DRC's sovereignty, the de-escalation of hostilities, and adherence to the ceasefire agreement established in late July 2024 under the Luanda Process, a peace mechanism initiated by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Tunisia reaffirmed its support for African and UN-led initiatives aimed at ending military operations to prevent further loss of innocent lives and a deterioration of the humanitarian situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, on January 30, Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, promised a "vigorous response" to the advances of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in eastern DRC, amid ongoing peace efforts by regional groups.

In his address on national television, Tshisekedi stated, "A response is underway" to reclaim every inch of DRC territory. The M23 has claimed control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province and a regional hub.

Tshisekedi added that, in addition to military efforts supported by the UN peacekeeping mission and Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces, the DRC remains engaged diplomatically, particularly through the Luanda Process, a peace initiative led by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Since Sunday evening, violent hostilities have been reported throughout Goma, a city of about 1 million residents, including over 700,000 internally displaced people living in already difficult conditions on the outskirts.

According to sources, M23 rebels seized several key facilities on Monday, including the airport, the port, and a local DRC army base.

