Trump says he is 'safe and well' (2nd Ld)

Washington, Sep 16 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump has said he was "safe and well" after gunshots in his "vicinity".

The shooting was first announced in his campaign.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" Trump said on Sunday in a statement. “

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

A news conference is awaited from authorities on the details of the shooting.

The White House said on Sunday in a statement that US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who are both in Washington D.C., had been briefed.

"The President and Vice-President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."

Harris said in a post on X that she is "glad" the former President is safe.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

The shooting is reported to have taken place near his Palm Beach golf course.

President Trump was on course and shots were fired from the trees on the periphery, CNN said.

The Secret Service personnel returned fire in that direction.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. The shooter has been apprehended.

