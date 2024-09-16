Harris says she is 'glad' Trump is safe (Ld)

Washington, Sep 16 (IANS) US Vice-President Kamala Harris has said that she is "glad" that former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after he was uninjured in a shooting near his Florida golf course.

No further details were available and the shooter has not been held or identified.

"Former President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement on Sunday.

The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who are both in Washington D.C., had been briefed.

"The President and Vice-President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."

Harris said in a post on X that she is "glad" the former President is safe.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

The shooting is reported to have taken place near Trump's Palm Beach golf course.

President Trump was on course and shots were fired from the trees on the periphery, CNN said.

The Secret Service personnel returned fire in that direction.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, but not the shooter.

Former President Trump had survived an assassination attempt in July at an election rally in Pennsylvania. He was hit in the right ear and the shooter was killed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.