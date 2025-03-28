Trump pulls back Elise Stefanik's nomination as UN ambassador

Washington, March 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, withdrew the nomination of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for ambassador to the United Nations (UN), saying he needs her to remain in Congress to "help me deliver" on his legislative agenda.

Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives of 435 elected members, which could turn if Stefanik, who represents a Democratic-leaning district in New York is succeeded by a Democrat in a special election that would follow if she leaves for the UN job.

There are special elections taking place that could also alter the math in the House.

Stefanik was nominated as ambassador to the UN, which usually carries the rank of a Cabinet member.

Republicans hold the House with 218 members to 213 Democrats.

Four seats are vacant following Michael Waltz's move to the White House as Trump's National Security Adviser and Matt Gaetz not taking the oath of office following his nomination to head the Justice Department, which was withdrawn in the face of pushback from Republicans. Two other seats fell vacant because of the passing of two representatives.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," President Trump wrote in a long post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

"With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled! I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future. She is absolutely FANTASTIC. Thank you Elise!"

The Republican Party's thin majority in the House -- they control the 100-seat Senate with a better majority -- is often left perilously close to extinction by its own members from the hard-right wing of the party, who tend to not follow the party line.

